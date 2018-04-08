BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYF opened at $13.92 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund.

