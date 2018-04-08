Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T (BLH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on May 1st

Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T (NYSE:BLH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.2% annually over the last three years.

BLH opened at $14.74 on Friday. Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal 2018 Term Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objectives seek to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

