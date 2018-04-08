Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.4269115863591 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BUI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. 37,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,605. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

Blackrock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments in the world and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to enhance current gains.

