Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Stock Price

News stories about The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Blackstone Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the asset manager an impact score of 47.0298540704798 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. ValuEngine downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Vetr lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.95 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered The Blackstone Group from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

NYSE BX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. 9,306,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,378,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20,438.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $751,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,052.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $3,458,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,410,304 shares in the company, valued at $48,768,312.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

