BlakeStar (BLAS) Price Up 49.9% Over Last Week

BlakeStar (CURRENCY:BLAS) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One BlakeStar coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub. BlakeStar has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $48.00 worth of BlakeStar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlakeStar has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.99 or 0.04397940 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035935 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00708032 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00074901 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00056073 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00032545 BTC.

BlakeStar Coin Profile

BlakeStar (CRYPTO:BLAS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on May 14th, 2017. BlakeStar’s total supply is 333,539,639 coins and its circulating supply is 287,876,187 coins. The official website for BlakeStar is www.eranetwork.net. The Reddit community for BlakeStar is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlakeStar’s official Twitter account is @blakestar5.

BlakeStar Coin Trading

BlakeStar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is not currently possible to buy BlakeStar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlakeStar must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlakeStar using one of the exchanges listed above.

