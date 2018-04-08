BlockCAT Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:CAT)

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One BlockCAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00008174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, ForkDelta and Cryptopia. BlockCAT has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $4,058.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlockCAT has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00709658 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00171893 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BlockCAT Profile

BlockCAT’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlockCAT is blockcat.io. BlockCAT’s official message board is medium.com/blockcat.

Buying and Selling BlockCAT

BlockCAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ForkDelta, Cryptopia and Radar Relay. It is not possible to purchase BlockCAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCAT must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockCAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

