BlockCDN (BCDN) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

BlockCDN (CURRENCY:BCDN) traded up 136.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, BlockCDN has traded 94.3% higher against the US dollar. BlockCDN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.01 million worth of BlockCDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockCDN token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00685935 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00174602 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About BlockCDN

BlockCDN’s launch date was November 9th, 2016. BlockCDN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BlockCDN’s official Twitter account is @BlockCDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockCDN’s official website is www.blockcdn.org. The official message board for BlockCDN is www.blockcdn.org/images/con3.jpg.

BlockCDN Token Trading

BlockCDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy BlockCDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCDN must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockCDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

