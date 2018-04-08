Blockport Market Capitalization Hits $13.24 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a market cap of $13.24 million and approximately $49,147.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00679408 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00174246 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035804 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,980,933 tokens. Blockport’s official message board is medium.com/blockport. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

