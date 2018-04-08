Bloom Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.70 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $14.70 million and $36,991.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00675752 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00174378 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036446 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,674,793 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system.”

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is not possible to purchase Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

