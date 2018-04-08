Blue Apron (APRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APRN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Blue Apron from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.39.

APRN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,430. The company has a market capitalization of $355.98 and a PE ratio of -1.08. Blue Apron has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 787.55%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Blue Apron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $471,998.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,833 shares in the company, valued at $498,548.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,666 shares of company stock valued at $853,665.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 3,473.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

