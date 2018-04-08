BLUE Trading Up 31.7% This Week (BLUE)

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One BLUE token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta and IDEX. BLUE has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $4,128.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLUE has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00682304 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00173774 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00035935 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00050780 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About BLUE

BLUE’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. BLUE’s official website is www.etherblue.org. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

BLUE Token Trading

BLUE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy BLUE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

