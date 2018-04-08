BMW (BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

BMW (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €95.00 ($117.28) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMW. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($117.28) price target on shares of BMW and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($95.06) price target on shares of BMW and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.29 ($118.88).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €88.97 ($109.84) on Friday. BMW has a twelve month low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a twelve month high of €97.04 ($119.80).

BMW Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

