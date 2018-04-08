BNP Paribas reissued their underperform rating on shares of BT Group (LON:BT.A) in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 355 ($4.98) target price on shares of BT Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.93) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.61) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 248 ($3.48) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 318.78 ($4.47).

Shares of BT Group stock opened at GBX 228.05 ($3.20) on Wednesday. BT Group has a twelve month low of GBX 224.20 ($3.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.05 ($4.73).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/bnp-paribas-reaffirms-underperform-rating-for-bt-group-bt-a.html.

About BT Group

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.