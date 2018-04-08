Boeing (BA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.79 Billion

Analysts predict that Boeing (NYSE:BA) will post sales of $21.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.47 billion and the lowest is $19.85 billion. Boeing posted sales of $20.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $21.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.76 billion to $97.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $101.48 billion to $104.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The company had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Vetr downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.99.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $7.86 on Tuesday, reaching $327.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746,040. The company has a market capitalization of $192,954.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing has a 52-week low of $175.47 and a 52-week high of $371.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 545,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $160,879,000 after buying an additional 27,956 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 429,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $109,076,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

