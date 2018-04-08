Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (BOJA) versus Noodles & Company (NDLS) Critical Analysis

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ: BOJA) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of Noodles & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Company has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits and Noodles & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits $547.44 million 0.94 $72.00 million $0.83 16.87 Noodles & Company $456.49 million 0.66 -$37.48 million ($0.02) -380.00

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits has higher revenue and earnings than Noodles & Company. Noodles & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits 13.15% 13.17% 5.66% Noodles & Company -8.21% -2.48% -0.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits and Noodles & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits 0 8 1 0 2.11 Noodles & Company 1 4 1 0 2.00

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits presently has a consensus price target of $16.14, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Noodles & Company has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential downside of 32.02%. Given Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits is more favorable than Noodles & Company.

Summary

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits beats Noodles & Company on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits

Bojangles', Inc. develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States. Bojangles', Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

