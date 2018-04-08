Boohoo.com (BOO) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Boohoo.com (LON:BOO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.79) price target on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.21) target price on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boohoo.com to a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.30) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 248.50 ($3.49).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 145.45 ($2.04) on Thursday. Boohoo.com has a 52 week low of GBX 1.89 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 328.93 ($4.62).

About Boohoo.com

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, women, and children.

