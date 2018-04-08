BorgWarner (BWA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.22 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.54. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

NYSE BWA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.27. 1,175,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,029. BorgWarner has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11,047.56, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 78,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 154.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,076,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after buying an additional 1,259,970 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 37.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

