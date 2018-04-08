Boston Partners Has $239.55 Million Position in PepsiCo (PEP)

Boston Partners increased its position in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,928 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.14% of PepsiCo worth $239,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $109.30 on Friday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $156,948.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

