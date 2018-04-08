Bounty0x Hits Market Cap of $5.10 Million (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Token Store, Kucoin and EtherDelta. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $7,016.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00674950 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00179326 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036040 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00049778 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,489,922 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EtherDelta, Token Store and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bounty0x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.