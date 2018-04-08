Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Given a C$120.00 Price Target by Laurentian Analysts

Laurentian set a C$120.00 price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$103.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$118.11.

BYD.UN stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$109.11. 10,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,712. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$81.76 and a twelve month high of C$111.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

