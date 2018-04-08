CIBC Increases Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Price Target to C$122.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$105.00 to C$122.00 in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BYD.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$103.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Laurentian set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$118.11.

Shares of TSE BYD.UN traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$109.11. 10,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,712. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$81.76 and a 1-year high of C$111.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

