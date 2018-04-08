BP (BP) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

News articles about BP (NYSE:BP) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 45.0761869221498 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.28 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Societe Generale raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.26.

BP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.76. 9,060,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,555. BP has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $138,211.81, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $67.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that BP will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. BP’s payout ratio is 126.60%.

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

