BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

BPMP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS increased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

BPMP opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 million. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/bp-midstream-partners-bpmp-price-target-cut-to-19-00-by-analysts-at-citigroup-updated.html.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by BP Pipelines (North America) Inc The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns one onshore crude oil pipeline system, one onshore refined products pipeline system, one onshore diluent pipeline system, interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems and an interest in one offshore natural gas pipeline system.

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.