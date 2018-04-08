Barclays Lowers BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target to $20.00

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $16.97 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $12,916,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,475,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by BP Pipelines (North America) Inc The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns one onshore crude oil pipeline system, one onshore refined products pipeline system, one onshore diluent pipeline system, interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems and an interest in one offshore natural gas pipeline system.

