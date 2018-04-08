BP plc (NYSE:BP) Holdings Lowered by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in BP were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in BP by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BP by 832.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Shares of BP stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP plc has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138,741.36, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $67.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 126.60%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

