BP PLC lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. BP PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,999,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,817,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,146,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,981,266,000 after purchasing an additional 489,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,451,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,516,980,000 after purchasing an additional 909,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,166,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,522,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,040,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,602,000 after purchasing an additional 806,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $168.14 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.16 and a 1 year high of $201.23. The firm has a market cap of $123,936.70, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Amgen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/bp-plc-has-14-61-million-position-in-amgen-inc-amgn-updated-updated.html.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.