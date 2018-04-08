Breakout (CRYPTO:BRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Breakout has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Breakout has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $3,686.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Breakout coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001900 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032490 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00677107 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00024242 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018486 BTC.

PX (PX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Breakout

Breakout (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2016. Breakout’s total supply is 18,762,738 coins. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Breakout’s official website is www.breakoutcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Breakout Chain is Multicurrency Blockchain based platform. Breakout Chain allows the issuance of colored coins, pegged currencies and the deployment of smart contracts Break Chain's main currency is BreakCoin (BRK), which can also be used to gamble on the Breakout Gaming Platform. “

Buying and Selling Breakout

Breakout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Breakout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Breakout must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Breakout using one of the exchanges listed above.

