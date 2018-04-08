Brean Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Union Bankshares (UBSH)

Brean Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Merion Capital Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $39.00 price target on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NASDAQ UBSH opened at $36.07 on Thursday. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,375.03, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. equities analysts forecast that Union Bankshares will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director G William Beale sold 32,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $1,271,978.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,490.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: a community bank segment and mortgage loan origination business segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates.

