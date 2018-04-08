Brenntag (BNR) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Goldman Sachs set a €54.00 ($66.67) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($62.96) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($74.07) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($69.14) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, equinet set a €59.80 ($73.83) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.71 ($71.25).

BNR opened at €48.11 ($59.40) on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($53.16) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($69.44).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

