Brewin Dolphin (BRW) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.47) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.49) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 394 ($5.53) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.70) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 380 ($5.33).

BRW stock opened at GBX 350.80 ($4.92) on Friday. Brewin Dolphin has a one year low of GBX 297.50 ($4.18) and a one year high of GBX 399.40 ($5.61).

In other news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller bought 5,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($24,143.74).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

