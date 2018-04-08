Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Media coverage about Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bridgepoint Education earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9626920535998 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:BPI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 78,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.54, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.07. Bridgepoint Education has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $15.85.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

