Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Briggs & Stratton earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 43.7317785743368 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGG. ValuEngine upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded Briggs & Stratton to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial upgraded Briggs & Stratton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Briggs & Stratton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of BGG stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.69, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.67. Briggs & Stratton has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Briggs & Stratton had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Teske sold 26,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $610,381.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,443.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd J. Teske sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $121,995.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

