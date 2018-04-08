Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

BFAM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5,803.89, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $70.79 and a fifty-two week high of $105.04.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.99 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $107,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,899.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $10,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 327,693 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,378.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,281 shares of company stock worth $17,283,291. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 398,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

