Brightcove (BCOV) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.15

Headlines about Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.05. 89,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,143. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

