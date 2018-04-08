Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Billion Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,583,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 777,929 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,136,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.88. 6,462,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $99,391.66, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

