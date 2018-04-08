Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact British American Tobacco (BTI) Stock Price

Media coverage about British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. British American Tobacco earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.7240268839735 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,259. The company has a market capitalization of $128,435.00, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $53.38 and a 12 month high of $73.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.6792 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

