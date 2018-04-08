BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Parker Hannifin (PH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,087 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.09% of Parker Hannifin worth $22,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Parker Hannifin by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,650,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,748,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Parker Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,437,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,204,000 after buying an additional 23,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker Hannifin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,157,000 after buying an additional 32,531 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,026,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,828,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Parker Hannifin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,723,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker Hannifin stock opened at $167.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,908.29, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Parker Hannifin has a 12 month low of $151.17 and a 12 month high of $212.80.

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Parker Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Parker Hannifin’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. analysts predict that Parker Hannifin will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Parker Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Parker Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Parker Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Parker Hannifin from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.75.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,109 shares of Parker Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total transaction of $384,091.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,149 shares of Parker Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.24, for a total value of $211,691.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $780,753. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

