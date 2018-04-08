British Smaller Companies VCT 2 PLC (BSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 PLC (LON:BSC) announced a dividend on Friday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BSC stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.77) on Friday.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/british-smaller-companies-vct-2-plc-plans-dividend-of-gbx-1-50-bsc-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.