Britvic (BTVCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company's products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey's; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash'd; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. "

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Britvic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of BTVCY opened at $18.67 on Friday. Britvic has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $2,467.91, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Squash'd, Tango, Teisseire, and TK, as well as Britvic Mixers, Juices, and Cordials brands.

