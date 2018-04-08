Brokerages Anticipate MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MTS Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. MTS Systems posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MTS Systems will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MTS Systems.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.23 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MTSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $70.00 target price on MTS Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MTSC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. 74,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,270. The company has a market capitalization of $885.44, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MTS Systems has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In other MTS Systems news, Director Chun Hung Yu purchased 2,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.29 per share, with a total value of $106,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,324.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.58 per share, with a total value of $214,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSC. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 514.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 245,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 205,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,244,000 after purchasing an additional 53,456 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,466,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/brokerages-anticipate-mts-systems-co-mtsc-to-post-0-49-earnings-per-share.html.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTS Systems (MTSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.