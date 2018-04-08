Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.37 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 26.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFBC. BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS upgraded Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 80.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBC traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.10. 95,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,504. The company has a market cap of $832.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management.

