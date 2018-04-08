Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. RadNet reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). RadNet had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. FIX started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of RadNet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 333,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,945. RadNet has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market cap of $694.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39.

In other RadNet news, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 922,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,068,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,907.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,852. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in RadNet by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/brokerages-anticipate-radnet-inc-rdnt-to-post-0-04-earnings-per-share.html.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.