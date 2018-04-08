Brokerages Anticipate Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) will announce sales of $259.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.60 million and the lowest is $258.00 million. Shoe Carnival reported sales of $253.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will report full-year sales of $259.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion per share. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shoe Carnival.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCVL. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Pivotal Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 156,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,624. The stock has a market cap of $393.02, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $28.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Shoe Carnival announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Shoe Carnival news, EVP W Kerry Jackson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $95,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,874.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $178,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after buying an additional 340,224 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,858,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 588,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 811.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 116,980 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

