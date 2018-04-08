Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. STAG Industrial reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.42. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,422. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,297.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,543,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,522,000 after purchasing an additional 82,502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,305,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 583,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 356 buildings in 37 states with approximately 70.2 million rentable square feet (square feet unaudited herein and throughout the Notes), consisting of 288 warehouse/distribution buildings, 52 light manufacturing buildings, 14 flex/office buildings, and two buildings classified as held for sale.

