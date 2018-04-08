Brokerages Anticipate Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sun Hydraulics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Sun Hydraulics posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sun Hydraulics.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Hydraulics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNHY. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Hydraulics in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Hydraulics in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sun Hydraulics in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Hydraulics in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Hydraulics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNHY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.56. 179,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1,686.34, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.79. Sun Hydraulics has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $70.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

About Sun Hydraulics

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

