Brokerages Anticipate Technology Investment Capital Corp. (OXSQ) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Technology Investment Capital’s earnings. Technology Investment Capital reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Technology Investment Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Technology Investment Capital.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Technology Investment Capital had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXSQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities downgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $91,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $40,553.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 212,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Technology Investment Capital has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.77, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Technology Investment Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Technology Investment Capital

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

