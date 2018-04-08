Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.34 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flowers Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

In related news, insider David M. Roach sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $221,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,030. The firm has a market cap of $4,650.25, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.40%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) to Post $0.31 EPS” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/brokerages-expect-flowers-foods-inc-flo-to-post-0-31-eps.html.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.