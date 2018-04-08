Brokerages Expect GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 130.63%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,958. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $96,871.49, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 20.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,264 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 34.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 10.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

