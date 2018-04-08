Brokerages Expect Halyard Health Inc (HYH) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Halyard Health Inc (NYSE:HYH) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Halyard Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.01). Halyard Health reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halyard Health will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Halyard Health.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.94 million. Halyard Health had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Halyard Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

HYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

HYH stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,205.24, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.60. Halyard Health has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halyard Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,292,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,262,000 after buying an additional 159,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halyard Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,938,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halyard Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Halyard Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halyard Health by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 859,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 435,935 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections.

