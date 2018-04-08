Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Brokerages forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $890.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

KAR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $7,284.97, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $118,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $2,472,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,282 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after buying an additional 850,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after buying an additional 825,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,631,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,430,000 after buying an additional 748,589 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after buying an additional 644,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,470,000 after buying an additional 385,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

